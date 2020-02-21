Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for D. Floyd Dukes. View Sign Service Information Folk Funeral Home 70 N Elko St Williston , SC 29853 (803)-266-3434 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Folk Funeral Home 70 N Elko St Williston , SC 29853 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM First Baptist Church of Williston Send Flowers Obituary



D. Floyd Dukes WILLISTON - Funeral services for Reverend Dannie Floyd Dukes, 87, of Williston, South Carolina, will be held at three p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Williston with Dr. Stephen Burnette, Dr. Thomas Terry and Reverend Tom Baker officiating; burial will follow at the Williston Cemetery. The family will receive friends from five to seven p.m., Saturday, February 22, at Folk Funeral Home, Williston, South Carolina. Memorial contributions may be given to the Memorial and Honor Program, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, The Williston Cemetery, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC, 29853 or Edisto Baptist Church, 2545 Wagener Road, Aiken, SC, 29801. Preacher Dukes passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born in Bamberg County, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Dannie Victor Dukes and Emily Alpine Brickle Dukes. While in high school, he received his calling to the ministry while sitting in Mrs. Ilene Gray's Sunday School class at Canaan Baptist Church in Orangeburg County. He attended the New Orleans Theological Seminary in 1952. One year later he met the love of his life, Jane Love, from Orlando, Florida, while she was attending nursing school. They married in 1954. After graduating from seminary he was called to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church near Blackville, South Carolina, and also served at Elko Baptist Church. In 1959, he was called to Cedar Grove Baptist Church where he helped to break ground on a new 300 seat sanctuary. In 1963, the Lord called him back to Mt. Calvary where he then pastored for more than 40 years. During this time he also pastored at Pleasant Hill in Springfield, South Carolina, and Edisto Baptist Church near Williston. From 1956 to 1972, he was part of "The Church of Your Choice" on WWBD of Bamberg and WBAW of Barnwell radio stations. In 2003, he retired from Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Preacher Dukes was awarded the 2010 Citizen of the Year for the town of Williston. After 58 years of marriage, on July 28, 2012 he lost the love of his life, Jane Dukes. In May of 2018, he married his new-found love, Dorothy "Dot" Laird Bolen. This past year in July 2019, he completed his 54th year of ministry at Edisto Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife Dot Dukes of the home; children Emily Jane Dukes and Dannie Dukes both of Williston, Renee (Linwood) Livingston of Lake Murray, SC and Bubba (Beth) Bolen of Aiken; a sister Mary (Clifford) Nix of Lexington; grandchildren Elyse Livingston (Jonathan Seibold) of Columbia, Kayla (Jason) Bowers of San Diego, CA; a great granddaughter Evans Mae Livingston; nephew John (Drucilla) Nix and a niece Connie Nix. Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

