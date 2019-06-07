D. Wayne Stackleather CHAPIN - D. Wayne Stackleather, 55, of Chapin, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. The son of Homer W. and Margaret Wells Stackleather, he was married to his best friend and beloved wife, Terri Shealy Stackleather. Wayne lettered in football, baseball, and wrestling at Spring Valley High School and graduated from Newberry College. He enjoyed Carolina Gamecock sports, spending time outdoors and on Lake Murray, grilling out and devoting quality time with family and friends. Wayne was a kind, gentle, compassionate and loving husband, dad, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his stepsons, Justin Cooper-Elkins (Kayla), Christopher Cooper (Payton and sweet granddaughter, Alana); sisters, DeRhonda Stackleather, Connie Austin (Jim Fanning); nephews, Jay Austin (Emily) and their children, John Patrick and Sawyer; inlaws, Ms. Linda Kay Shealy and Mr. and Mrs. Leslie B. Shealy; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert and Amy Lanier; their children, Robbie, Josh and Kaylin Lanier; special friends, Tommy Meredith, Bill Geiger, Henry O'boyle, Alan Lawson, Jeff Hammon as well as many other wonderful friends in his life. A service will be held 2 o'clock, Saturday, June 8 th , at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia with the Rev. John Mower officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on June 7, 2019