D. Wilton Price GILBERT - Graveside services for David Wilton Price, 80, will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church 246 St. Paul's Church Road Gilbert, SC 29054. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. Mr. Price passed away Thursday May 7, 2020. Born in Lexington Co., he was a son of the late D. Woodrow and Marjorie Sease Price. He was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, a retired farmer, and was known for sitting on the front porch rocking chair, drinking sweet tea and waving to passing vehicles. Surviving are a sister, Thresechia Price Navarro (Tom Windsor); brothers, Orin M. Price and Landis D. Price (Sheryl); sister-in-law, Judy F. Price; special nephew-caregiver, Nicholas Navarro and other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, M. Mendal and Sease W. Price, sister-in-law, Dale D. Price, nephew, Barrett Taylor, and niece, Greta Price. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 10, 2020.