Daisy Christopher Khouri COLUMBIA - Our beautiful and dearly loved Daisy Christopher Khouri of Columbia, SC went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 24, 2020 at 90 years old. Daisy was born to the late Janie Cauthen Christopher and David Henry Christopher of Great Falls, SC. While attending the University of S.C. studying journalism she met and married the late George Abraham Khouri. Daisy spent many years coordinating PTA events, mentoring young girls from the Carolina Children's Home while still raising seven children. She loved writing and was published in the NAPHT News while home-dialyzing her husband. As a member of Northstar Christian Center, she was very active and enjoyed traveling with her senior group, making many dear friends along the way. She was a mother to her children first but known as a mother to all. Survivors include daughters, Anna Marie Rumsey (John), Deborah K. Horne and Florence R. Goodwyn (Wade), sons, Michael S. Khouri (Terri) and Joseph C. Khouri (Robin) and daughter-in-law, Betty Khouri. Survivors also include many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Daisy was preceded in death by husband, George A. Khouri, Sr., her sons George A. Khouri, Jr. and David B. Khouri and daughter, Virginia Lynn Khouri. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 1:45 p.m. prior to the 2:00 p.m. service on Monday, January 27th, 2020 at Northstar Christian Center, 711 Longtown Rd., Columbia, SC 29229, with graveside service in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia, SC 29209. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 26, 2020