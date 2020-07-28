1/1
Daisy Mae Eddins
1937 - 2020
Daisy Mae Eddins CHESTERFIELD - Ms. Daisy Mae Eddins, age 82, slipped quietly from time into eternity very peacefully at 5:35 am on July 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Ms. Eddins was born October 31, 1937 in Anson County, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Eddins and Rena Williams Eddins. She is survived by twin daughters, Gale Eddins (Randall) Griggs and Dale Eddins (Charles, III) Gray; four grandchildren, Robert (Melissa) Griggs, Charles (Hannah) Gray, IV, Christie Gray (Devin) Davis and David Gray, Six great-grandchildren, Sarah Alice, Callie, and Max Griggs; Mary Gray, Claudia and Barrett Davis. She is also survived by her siblings, Bradley (Faye) Eddins, Margaret Barber, Myrtle (Sammy) Myers and Alfred Eddins, as well as many nieces and nephews and special friends who became family. Mary Jane Williams, Peggy (Ed) Williams and Joyce McQueen were special friends that she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Willie, Donald, Archie and Wiley; as well as her sister Helen Freeman. Daisy was a true servant of the Lord who never met a soul she didn't love. She dedicated her life to the love and care of her family and those who were unable to care for themselves. She was truly an angel on earth and to know her was to love her. There will be no formal services due to the COVID pandemic. Visitors will be welcome at her home (9446 Hornsboro Road, Mount Croghan, SC 29727). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Chesterfield Cemetery, PO BOX 388, Chesterfield, SC 29709. Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) of Chesterfield, SC is serving the Eddins family.

Published in The State on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home
318 E. Main St.
Chesterfield, SC 29709
843-623-2449
