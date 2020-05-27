Daisy Ruth Young SALLEY Mrs. Daisy Ruth Young, 91, entered into rest on Monday, May 25, 2020. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 28 th at Rocky Grove Baptist Church with Rev. John O'Cain officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Young was born in Aiken County, daughter of the late Ben and Lillie Cooper Yon. She was married for 57 years to the late Lonnie Kenneth Young, Sr. and was a member of Rock Grove Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law Janice (Bob) Ethridge; daughters-in-law: Barbara and Glenda Young, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons Danny Young and Lonnie K. Young, Jr. She was the last of 10 children.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store