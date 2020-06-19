Dale Amick Lindler LEXINGTON - A private graveside funeral for Dale Amick Lindler will be held on Saturday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1130 St. Peter Church Rd. Lexington, SC 29072. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church Endowment Fund. Dale was born February 2, 1940 to Mildred Kaminer Amick and Voight SP Amick. She passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020, after a 6 year battle with vascular dementia. Dale was married 59 years to James Monroe Lindler. She was a graduate of Lexington High School, Class of 1958. She was a housewife, substitute teacher, and Girl Scout leader. She and her sister, Jane Risinger made many birthday cakes and wedding cakes together. Dale was also a charter member of Lake Murray Community Club, where she served several years as Secretary, Vice President, and President. She also worked on many parade floats and the Miss Lexington County Pageant committee during this time. Dale was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church where she served on the church council, sang in the choir, taught confirmation classes and vacation bible school throughout the years. She was a Sunday school teacher for 35 years. She taught the Joyful Believers class from 1988 to 2017. Dale and her husband Monroe were the owners and operators of Red Barn Boarding Kennel for 28 years. Dale is survived by her husband, Monroe Lindler; daughter, Melanie Webb (Greg); son, Marty Lindler (Tina); grandchildren, Garrett and Grayson Webb, and Shelby and Mackenzie Lindler; sister, Jane Amick Risinger (Charles); sisters-in-law, Betty Amick, Judi Key; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Beverly and Donnie Ludwig; plus her nieces and nephews. Dale was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Deonne Amick. A special thanks to the loving caretakers from First Light Home Care, especially Dove, Dale, Ashley, and Maxene. Also a special thanks to Caris Hospice for their great care; Jenn, Amy, Dana, Greg, Renee, Chaplain Dan, and Renata; and to Dr. Tanya Seawright and Nurse Joann for many years of care. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with plans. Online register and Barr-Price.com BARR-PRICE FUNERAL HOME 803-532-4411
Published in The State on Jun. 19, 2020.