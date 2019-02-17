Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Epting. View Sign



Dale Epting PROSPERITY - Dale S. Epting, 77, of Prosperity, passed away peacefully on his 38th wedding anniversary, February, 14, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. Born January 9, 1942 in Newberry County, he was the son of the late Vernon F. and Justine Shealy Epting. Dale was a 1959 graduate of Mid Carolina High School, attended Clemson University, and graduated as a Math major from Newberry College. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. For many years he worked for Epting Ballenger Corporation, building interstate highways and airports. Later he led a successful business, Epting Construction Company, where he did site work for countless subdivisions in the Lake Murray area as well as in Newberry, Richland and Lexington Counties. He was a charter member of the Mid Carolina Country Club and also served several terms on the Board of Directors. He was a life member of the Prosperity Masonic Lodge #115, a member of the Newberry County Shrine Club, and the Hejaz Shrine Temple. Dale was strong willed, hard headed and liked things done his way. One of his favorite enjoyments was playing on his construction equipment. Survivors include his loving wife and caregiver, Emily Moore Epting; his children and their spouses, Charles D. and Mitzi Epting of West Columbia; Jeannie and Drew McQuillen of Lexington; grandchildren, Will, Drew and Cole Epting, Jack, Drew and Becca McQuillen and Jayson Shelton; his sister and her husband Jenny and Dickie Eaves of Prosperity. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by children, Kenneth Smith and Donna Shelton Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pomaria, conducted by Pastor Brent Nichols. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2496 SC Hwy 773, Pomaria, SC 29126. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com . Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family. Funeral Home Whitaker Funeral Home

1704 College St.

Newberry , SC 29108

803-276-5000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close