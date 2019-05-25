Dale Leonard Ball HOPKINS - Dale Leonard Ball, 72, husband of Ursula Marie "Jill" Ball, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Prisma Health Tuomey. Born June 6, 1946, in Los Angeles, California, he was a son of Bernice Geraldine Anderson Ball and the late Narciss Leonard "Butch" Ball. Mr. Ball was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. He retired from GTE after more than 25 years of service and currently worked with Squan Communications. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. He also enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson and spending time at sea cruising with his family. Survivors include his wife of 31 years; mother of Lexington; three daughters, Lyn McCoy (Johnny) and Annie Hayes both of Sumter, and Andrea Warren (Bruce) of Traverse City, Michigan; four grandchildren, Chris McCoy (Ashley), Josh McCoy, Lauren Graziano (Ben), and Taylor Warren; three great grandchildren, Patrick McKnight, Ryder McCoy, and Maddox McCoy; and one brother, David Ball (Susan) of North Augusta. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Lebanon United Methodist Church with the Rev. Angela Etheredge-Erwin officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Atkinson, Timothy Ball, Teb Burgess, Doyle Abrams, and Harry Prevatte. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of Lyn and Johnny McCoy. Memorials may be made to Lebanon United Methodist Church, 10220 Garners Ferry Rd, Eastover, SC 29044. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

