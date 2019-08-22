Dallas Franklin Fisher IRMO Funeral service for Dallas Franklin Fisher, 59, will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Irmo Family Worship Center. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the music or youth program at Irmo Family Worship Center. Mr. Fisher passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born in Anchorage, AK, he was the son of Marion F. Fisher and the late Betty Moates Fisher. Dallas was a family man who dearly loved his children. He enjoyed gardening and spending time at the beach. Surviving is his wife, Cherie C. Fisher; children, Nicole Fisher Guzman (Lee), Shawn Peeples, Richard Chaney, Dallas and Dalton Fisher; grandchildren, Draven, Saylor and Braylee; brother, Von Fisher (Rose); sister, Joyce Fisher; and niece, Ashley Baker. He was predeceased by his brother, Rickey Fisher; and nephew, Rickey Baker. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Aug. 22, 2019