Dallas Lambert WEST COLUMBIA Funeral services for Dallas Lambert, 84, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to s Project at . Mr. Lambert was born April 13, 1935 in Andrews, SC and passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was a son of the late Lillie Bell and Richard Lambert. Mr. Lambert served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of West Columbia Pentecostal Holiness Church and assisted in the growth of various churches in the community. He loved to hunt and fish. Mr. Lambert is survived by his daughter, Robin (James) Scaffe of Lexington; son, Tim (Liz) Lambert of Lexington; six grandchildren, Adam (Lauren) Lambert, Madison Lambert, Brittany (Elliot) Litteral, Brandon, Breanna and Brooke Scaffe; two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Easton Litteral; sister, Mae Bell Baz of FL and brother, Harvey Lambert of Cayce. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Lambert and sister, Martha Cooper. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Generations of Chapin, Tecey Johnson, and special caregiver, Krista. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on July 26, 2019