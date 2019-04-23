Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dallas Manis. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Dallas Edward Manis CHAPIN - Dallas Edward Manis went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Mr. Manis was born on September 3, 1933. He was a son of Thomas Manis and Annie Snapp Manis of Pacolet Mills, South Carolina. He excelled in athletics and graduated from Pacolet High School in 1951. He married Merle Marie Allie Manis, the love of his life, on July 4, 1953. After high school graduation, Dallas entered military service in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserves, serving from 1952 to 1960. He remained a proud veteran and was active in the VFW throughout his life. Upon completion of active duty during the Korean War, he entered Clemson University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1960. He eventually returned to Clemson to obtain a Master of Science degree in Environmental Engineering as a member of Clemson's inaugural 1966 class of this program. An avid supporter of Clemson athletics after graduation, Dallas was a 50-Year Member of IPTAY, the Lexington County Clemson Club and a scholarship donor\season ticket holder for most of the past half century. He loved attending Clemson Football games and made tailgating a special opportunity to entertain friends and family. He attended regular season games, as well as many away games, including the 1981 Orange Bowl to witness Clemson's first National Championship. The Clemson Family has lost a fiercely dedicated supporter, a true Clemson Gentleman, known to all for his wardrobe of 'all orange, all the time.' Dallas' engineering career spanned 55 years from 1961 to 2015, beginning with Cogburn Engineering in Hendersonville, NC, then S.C. Health and Environmental Control in Columbia, SC and two decades as partner with B.P. Barber and Associates prior to joining the national firm of Post Buckley Schuh & Jernigan. In 1992, Dallas formed his own firm, Manis Design Management, which he operated for the remainder of his career. Committed to community activities and service, Dallas especially loved the past 30 years of Lake Murray living at his beloved Dallas Pointe in Chapin, SC. He served faithfully with the American Legion Post 193, Chapin Rotary, Chapin Chamber of Commerce, and Woodman of the World. He was generous and caring beyond measure to those in need and supported numerous charities, often anonymously. He treasured his support and service with the Honor Flights program to the WWII memorial in Washington, DC for his veteran brothers from an older generation. Dallas had a lifelong, passionate commitment to God and his church and forever exhibited the love of Jesus to the world. He always had an unabashed zeal for proclaiming the path of salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ, whether to family or stranger. A joy and priority involved fellowship events and personal service with his church. Over the years, he served as a deacon and leader of the church while attending Main Street Baptist in Hendersonville, Colonial Heights Baptist and New Heights in Columbia, and finally Chapin Baptist. Dallas cherished his entire family, hosting annual family reunions at his home on Lake Murray. His leadership, care and love of family will be dearly missed. Dallas was viewed as the best grandparent in the world by both grands- and great-grands alike, always willing to drop whatever he was doing to make them feel special. He never missed a single birthday or anniversary for any one of them. The kids will cherish their memories of him and the time they had together. Mr. Manis is survived by younger brother T.J. Manis, his children; Michael Manis (Charlotte), Mitchell Manis (Sharon), Mickey Manis (Debbie) and Melanie Manis Leonard (Randy). Grandchildren; Karin Strickland Champion (Matt), Zachary Manis (Corrie), Lauren Manis Lane (Donald), Corey Manis, Dylan Leonard, Jade Leonard Brown (Michael), Caleb Leonard (Merideth), and ten great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his two sisters Ruby and Odell, his beloved wife Merle and granddaughter, Hannah Elizabeth Strickland. Visitation will be held at Chapin Baptist Church, 950 Old Lexington Hwy, Chapin, from 5pm until 7pm, on Thursday, April 25th. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the church at 11am on Friday, April 26th with Rev. Michael Hull officiating. Graveside service with military honors will follow at 1 pm at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. All events are open to the public. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Chapin Baptist Senior Adult Building Fund or a . Memories and condolences may be shared at

An avid supporter of Clemson athletics after graduation, Dallas was a 50-Year Member of IPTAY, the Lexington County Clemson Club and a scholarship donor\season ticket holder for most of the past half century. He loved attending Clemson Football games and made tailgating a special opportunity to entertain friends and family. He attended regular season games, as well as many away games, including the 1981 Orange Bowl to witness Clemson's first National Championship. The Clemson Family has lost a fiercely dedicated supporter, a true Clemson Gentleman, known to all for his wardrobe of 'all orange, all the time.' Dallas' engineering career spanned 55 years from 1961 to 2015, beginning with Cogburn Engineering in Hendersonville, NC, then S.C. Health and Environmental Control in Columbia, SC and two decades as partner with B.P. Barber and Associates prior to joining the national firm of Post Buckley Schuh & Jernigan. In 1992, Dallas formed his own firm, Manis Design Management, which he operated for the remainder of his career. Committed to community activities and service, Dallas especially loved the past 30 years of Lake Murray living at his beloved Dallas Pointe in Chapin, SC. He served faithfully with the American Legion Post 193, Chapin Rotary, Chapin Chamber of Commerce, and Woodman of the World. He was generous and caring beyond measure to those in need and supported numerous charities, often anonymously. He treasured his support and service with the Honor Flights program to the WWII memorial in Washington, DC for his veteran brothers from an older generation. Dallas had a lifelong, passionate commitment to God and his church and forever exhibited the love of Jesus to the world. He always had an unabashed zeal for proclaiming the path of salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ, whether to family or stranger. A joy and priority involved fellowship events and personal service with his church. Over the years, he served as a deacon and leader of the church while attending Main Street Baptist in Hendersonville, Colonial Heights Baptist and New Heights in Columbia, and finally Chapin Baptist. Dallas cherished his entire family, hosting annual family reunions at his home on Lake Murray. His leadership, care and love of family will be dearly missed. Dallas was viewed as the best grandparent in the world by both grands- and great-grands alike, always willing to drop whatever he was doing to make them feel special. He never missed a single birthday or anniversary for any one of them. The kids will cherish their memories of him and the time they had together. Mr. Manis is survived by younger brother T.J. Manis, his children; Michael Manis (Charlotte), Mitchell Manis (Sharon), Mickey Manis (Debbie) and Melanie Manis Leonard (Randy). Grandchildren; Karin Strickland Champion (Matt), Zachary Manis (Corrie), Lauren Manis Lane (Donald), Corey Manis, Dylan Leonard, Jade Leonard Brown (Michael), Caleb Leonard (Merideth), and ten great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his two sisters Ruby and Odell, his beloved wife Merle and granddaughter, Hannah Elizabeth Strickland. Visitation will be held at Chapin Baptist Church, 950 Old Lexington Hwy, Chapin, from 5pm until 7pm, on Thursday, April 25th. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the church at 11am on Friday, April 26th with Rev. Michael Hull officiating. Graveside service with military honors will follow at 1 pm at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. All events are open to the public. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Chapin Baptist Senior Adult Building Fund or a . 