Service Information
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia , SC 29223
(803)-754-6290
Visitation
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia , SC 29223
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church
926 Church Street
Peak , SC
Burial
Following Services
church cemetery
Obituary

Dalton Laverne Mattox PEAK Dalton Laverne Mattox, age 78, died at his home on December 10, 2019. He was born in Richland County to Samuel Alexander and Josephine Albert Mattox. Laverne was one of eleven children and is survived by one brother, Kenneth Mattox (Sheila) of Blythewood; as well as many nieces and nephews. Laverne was baptized at an early age in the Baptist faith. He was an active member of Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church in Peak, SC, and a graduate of Blythewood High School Class of 1960. He joined the SC National Guard at McEntire Air National Guard Base and was called to active duty during the Berlin crisis serving from the end of 1961 until July 1962 as Airman 2nd class. He was employed for 18 years at Seastrunk Electric and in 1978 along with his wife started Mattox Electric Company, Inc. He established many lasting relationships in the electrical industry. As he and Anne drove through the midlands, he would point out with pride every building they completed during his 57-year electrical contracting career. He sold his business 3 years ago to Allegiance Industries, where he still worked part time as a consultant. Laverne was a master storyteller. He entertained often at his home in Peak and at his office on Friday afternoons with his infamous catfish stew. His friends at the Edisto Yacht Club waited for his arrival for their afternoon joke. In the past several years he finally enjoyed some downtime in the mountains of Maggie Valley on his porch with a cigar and good friends. His favorite past times were reading, traveling with Anne, mowing his grass and working in his workshop. Laverne was an assistant boy scout leader for many years at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church where he enjoyed many nights camping on the Broad River in Peak with the scouts. He was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans of Edisto, Dutch Fork Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Jamil Temple Shriners, and was a devoted Gamecock fan. Laverne is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Anne Langford Mattox; three daughters, Lisa M. Minges (Brian) of Chapin, Leigh M. Freeman (Lawson) of Anderson, and Lauren M. Curry (Lowry) of Atlanta; grandchildren, Andrew Dalton Minges, Reid Edward Minges, Joe Mattox Jee Jameson, Elizabeth Anne Curry, and Emily Mattox Curry. In addition to his parents, Laverne is preceded in death by his 9 siblings. Laverne was very proud of his daughters and grandchildren and had celebrated his 78th birthday at the river on Thanksgiving. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 o'clock, Friday, December 13th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. A celebration of life will be conducted at 11 o'clock, Saturday, December 14th, at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church, 926 Church Street, Peak, with the Rev. Dr. Beverly Aurand officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will also receive friends following the service at the home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church Building Fund, PO Box 9, Peak, SC 29122. Memories and condolences may be shared at

