Damian P. Masse
October 6, 1961 - October 29, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A funeral service for Damian P. Masse, 59, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel.
Mr. Masse passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born in Columbia on October 6, 1961, he was a son of the late Woodrow George Masse and Margaret Kamaris Masse.
Damian was a graduate of A.C. Flora High School and volunteered for many years at the V.A. Hospital. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He also loved to travel and was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan.
Surviving are his sister, Christina Castellano (Fred) and brother, Mark Masse (Jennifer); nieces and nephews, Heather, Adam, Anna, Joseph, and John; aunts and uncles Christine Porter (Horace), Alex Kamaris (Bonnie) and Paul Kamaris (Daniela); and several other extended family members.
