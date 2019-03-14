Damon Dreher

Damon E. Dreher HENRICO, VA - Damon E. Dreher, 68, of Henrico, formerly of Columbia, S.C., departed this life Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Deborah Dreher; son, Lamar Dreher (Sissy); daughter, Dana Dreher-Rodwell (Craig Sr.); seven grandchildren, Craig Jr., Jaden and Zariah Rodwell, Branden, Jordan, Marcus and Trevis Dreher; great-granddaughter, Madison White; siblings, Inez Yarbourgh, Ethel Thomas, Annie Bailey, Sara Canty, Jody Dreher and Lewis Hamp Dreher (Connie); a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave.,Richmond,Va. 23222, where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church, 1384 New Market Road, Varina, Va. 23231. Interment Washington Memorial Park.
Published in The State on Mar. 14, 2019
