Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dan Ruffin Everhart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dan Ruffin Everhart COLUMBIA - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Dan Ruffin Everhart, 84, of Columbia, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, S.C. 29210. Reverend George Rosario, C.Ss.R., Parochial Vicar will officiate. The entombment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, S.C. 29212. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Dan was born in Lexington, NC on January 1, 1936, to the late Sidney A. Everhart and Evelyn E. Clayton Everhart. Dan had attended both Davidson College as well as Wake Forest University. He later served his country in the US Air Force. Dan was in the furniture industry and worked for Lexington Furniture as a factory furniture rep for over 40 years. He along with his late wife were founding members of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church. Surviving are his daughter, Michelle E. McDowell (Neil); son, Bradley P. Everhart (Kay); daughter-in-law, Stephanie Zobay: sisters, Lucinda Abel, Judy Martin (Henry) and Sydney Nash (Steven); sister-in-law, Anne Mills; grandchildren, Lindsay, Daniel Clayton, Hannah, Cooper Everhart, Michael Korey Williams, and Anna and Carly McDowell. Dan was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 59 years, Patricia; son, Stephen; sister, Brenda; and brother, Jim. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to

Dan Ruffin Everhart COLUMBIA - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Dan Ruffin Everhart, 84, of Columbia, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, S.C. 29210. Reverend George Rosario, C.Ss.R., Parochial Vicar will officiate. The entombment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, S.C. 29212. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Dan was born in Lexington, NC on January 1, 1936, to the late Sidney A. Everhart and Evelyn E. Clayton Everhart. Dan had attended both Davidson College as well as Wake Forest University. He later served his country in the US Air Force. Dan was in the furniture industry and worked for Lexington Furniture as a factory furniture rep for over 40 years. He along with his late wife were founding members of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church. Surviving are his daughter, Michelle E. McDowell (Neil); son, Bradley P. Everhart (Kay); daughter-in-law, Stephanie Zobay: sisters, Lucinda Abel, Judy Martin (Henry) and Sydney Nash (Steven); sister-in-law, Anne Mills; grandchildren, Lindsay, Daniel Clayton, Hannah, Cooper Everhart, Michael Korey Williams, and Anna and Carly McDowell. Dan was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 59 years, Patricia; son, Stephen; sister, Brenda; and brother, Jim. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Mar. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close