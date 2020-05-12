Dana Berry LITTLE MOUNTAIN - Dana Bentley Berry, 43, of Little Mountain, SC moved on to join her Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 10th, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. Dana is survived by her proud parents, Richard and Kate Bentley, and is originally from Lincolnton GA, where her parents and many loving family members still call home. Almost 21 years ago, Dana Bentley married Ashley Berry and began their journey around the state eventually settling in Little Mountain where the family still resides.Along the way, they were blessed by two loving children, Abby 18 and Colton 9, who both have huge hearts full of love thanks to the constant love and attention provided by their mom. How awesome that the best mom a husband could ever find to care for his children chose this special Mother's Day to go home. Dana was preceded in death by Daddy Ralph and Mama B as well as Daddy Bo and Memama. In addition to her parents, husband, and children, Dana is survived by her lifelong best friend and Brother Russell Bentley and many beloved Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Dana also leaves behind many who called her mama or Aunt Dana, as she shared her love with many young girls who she "mothered" during pageants, dance shows, and trips. Due to the dangers associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a small, private family service will be held at the Church she actively attended, Salem Baptist Church. To provide an opportunity for all of her family and friends to assemble together to remember her and commemorate her life in a special way, a celebration of life will be held when conditions are safe. Due to her deep love of children, we ask that Memorials be made to Children's Chance, a South Carolina Organization who works to improve the quality of life for children and families who are dealing with the trauma of pediatric cancer. Information on how to donate is available by calling Heather Harrison at (803)873-0565. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 12, 2020.