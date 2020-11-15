Dana Devine Burgess
November 19, 1971 - November 9, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Dana Devine Burgess passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, with her husband Chad Burgess of eighteen years at her side. Dana was born in in Pensacola, Florida, but South Carolina was home for Dana. In 1989, she graduated from Stratford High School, and in 1994, Dana graduated from Francis Marion University. Thereafter, she received a Masters degree from The Citadel.
Dana lived and loved her life to the fullest. She loved God. She loved her husband. She loved her family. She loved her nephews and nieces. She loved her ZTA sisters, her friends and their families. She loved her dogs. She loved birthdays and Christmas and Halloween. She loved to travel. She loved shopping and fashion. She loved shoes. She loved to exercise. She loved giving presents. She loved getting her hair done. She loved pajamas. She loved outdoor dining. She loved clothes, and make-up and moisturizers. She loved a rooftop terrace. She loved New York City. She loved Paris. She loved floating down the Saluda River on a hot summer day. She loved frozen pizza. She loved an outdoor concert. She loved watching television. She loved watching a movie at The Nick. She loved driving her car with the top down. She loved a California sunset. She loved taking pictures. She loved reading, and she loved so much more in life. God blessed Dana with a wonderful life, and she was ever so thankful for his blessing. Without question, Dana made the best of every day. While Dana loved many things, she too was deeply loved by her friends and family and made a positive impact on countless lives.
Dana is survived by her husband, Chad Burgess, her father Raleigh Devine, her mother Gerry Devine-Johnson, her step-father Dale Johnson, her sister Dawn Thomas and her brother-in-law Tony Thomas. She is also survived by her father-in-law Carson Burgess, her mother-in-law Nancy Burgess, her sister-in-law Mandy Bailey and brother-in-law Robert Bailey. She is further survived by her nephews and nieces, Austin Smith, Taylor Murray, Domenic D'Antico, Kyle D'Antico, Walker Murray, Ward Bailey, and Teagan Bailey. She is also survived by Randall and Nell Compton along with their children Celia and Dawson as well as other family members.
A private ceremony among her family members will be held for Dana on November 17, 2020, at the Dorchester Memory Gardens in Summerville, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, Dana respectfully requests that memorials be made to the First Generation Fund at Francis Marion University, Post Office Box 10057, Florence, South Carolina 29502 or https://connect.fmarion.edu/designated-and-memorial-gifts
Dana was a first generation college graduate, and it was important to her that all first generation college students be given a helping hand.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.