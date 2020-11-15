1/
Daniel Cleland
1952 - 2020
Daniel Scott Cleland
January 29, 1952 - November 9, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Daniel Scott Cleland died Monday, November 9, 2020. He is survived by his brother, Joel, and sister-in-law, Abby of Greenwood; nephew, Preston "Cubby" Cleland and wife Melody of Raleigh, N.C.; and other nephews, nieces and cousins.
More complete details will be published later, including plans for a memorial service in the Spring when a gathering of family and friends can be held to celebrate his life fully and safely.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Nov. 15, 2020.
