Daniel L. Daniels, Sr. COLUMBIA - The memorial service for Daniel L. Daniels, Sr. 73, of Columbia, who passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Temples Halloran Funeral Home Chapel at 4:30 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Mark Bredholt will officiate the service. The family request that those attending wear Camouflage or Hawaiian attire. The family will receive friends from 2:30-4:30pm at the funeral home. Daniel was born in Portsmouth, VA to the late Julius Clarence Daniels and Thelma Amick Daniels Strickland. He married the love of his life, the late Barbara "Bobbie" Daniels and they shared 48 wonderful years together. At the age of 17, Dan started working at the Old Columbia Hospital working in the admissions department. He later worked for Greyhound Bus Lines in the maintenance department. Dan was a founding member of the Greater Columbia Corvette Club, Cap'n Dan's Woods & Water Police Club, Lake Murray Jet Ski Association. Dan was also known as Cap'n Dan the Lake Murray Man. His greatest accomplishment was the Hunt Master for the Eastover Hunt Club. Dan loved everything from huntin', cookin', fishin'. Surviving by one son, Daniel L. "Boo" Daniels, Jr. (Angela); daughters, Dianne and Holly Daniels; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Bobbie Daniels; and a brother and a sister. On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on July 21, 2019