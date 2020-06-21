Daniel E. Ewing COLUMBIA - Ewing, Daniel E., 64, of Columbia, SC passed away June 8. Growing up in Atlanta, Dan attended North Fulton High School. During his career as a chef, he enjoyed pleasing the palates of many from Buckhead diners to retirement home residents. His kindness and loyalty endeared him to all. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Birznieks Ewing and father, Arthur B. Ewing, Jr. Survivors include his beloved son, Andrew of Columbia and his mother, Nancy Ewing of Atlanta. Siblings include Susan Kincaid (Ken), Patricia Ewing, Laura Miltner (Eric) and Charlie Ewing (Jeri).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store