Daniel Flemming

Obituary
Daniel Harmon Flemming EASTOVER Funeral services for Deacon Daniel Harmon Flemming will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church with burial in the church's cemetery. Viewing will be held Monday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Lower Richland Chapel. Surviving are his wife, Deloris Green Flemming; daughter, Julia Kirby; son, Matthew Flemming; stepson, Jermaine Cooper; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters, Linda Flemming Hall; Laura Flemming and Areatha (Edward) Ware; brothers, Franklin (Mary) Flemming; Joseph (Yolanda) Flemming and John (Diana) Flemming; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Apr. 29, 2019
