Daniel Grant COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Daniel Grant will be held 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a.m.) Monday at Mt. Pilgrim Family Life Center, 1341 McCord's Ferry Road Lugoff with burial at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Masonic services for Mr. Grant will be held at 6:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Mr. Grant retired from Crafts-Farrow and Richland Memorial Hospital. Surviving are his loving wife, Hattie Grant; sons, Dennis Grant and Michael Grant; daughter, Donna Gilyard; Condolences for Mr. Grant can be made at www.myersmortuary.sc.com.
Published in The State on June 9, 2019