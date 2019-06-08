Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Graves Jr.. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Aaron Graves COLUMBIA - Daniel Aaron Graves, Jr., 33, of Columbia, died peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born July 12, 1985 in Columbia, he was the son of Daniel Aaron Graves, Sr. and Nancy Horner Graves. Aaron was a 2003 graduate of Ridgeview High School and received his BA in music business from Belmont University in 2006. He was an avid skateboarder and played a vast array of musical instruments, his favorite being the drums. Aaron met the love of his life, Jessica, while working at McKay Bookstore in Nashville, TN. The couple was married in 2009 and would later play together in Aaron's Long time project Those Lavender Whales, with close friends Chris Gardner and Patrick Wall. In addition to his parents, Aaron is survived by his loving wife, Jessica Bornick; children, Elvie Olivia and Julien Lee; his sister, Emily Graves Joseph (Stephen Thomas); and his niece, Ella Rose. A service will be held at 11 o'clock in the morning, Monday, June 10 th at St. Martin's In-the-Fields Episcopal Church, with The Rev. Mitchell Smith, The Rev. Susan Prinz, Ph.D. and The Rev. Chuck Petit, MD, officiating. A potluck reception will follow the service in the church parish hall. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial be made to St. Martin's In-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 5220 Clemson Ave., Columbia, SC 29206 or the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, Duke University Medical Center, PO Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710. "Don't forget the doughnuts" Memories and condolences may be shared at

