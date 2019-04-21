Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Hall Jr.. View Sign

Daniel Earl Hall, Jr. EVANS, GA - Daniel Earl Hall, Jr., 60, passed unexpectedly on Monday, April 15, 2019, surrounded by his immediate family. He is preceded in death by his son, Daniel Earl Hall, III; and father, Daniel Earl Hall, Sr. Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Angela Paulos Hall of Evans; sons, Christopher Paulos Hall of Atlanta and Nicholas Paulos Hall of Evans; mother, Betty Joyce Hall of Steadman, SC; brother, Furman Talmedge Hall, sister-in-law, Sherry, and nephew Kyle, all from Columbia, SC; niece Marina Hall from Indiana; and other extended family and large number of friends he considered family. After graduating from Batesburg-Leesville High School, Dan entered the University of South Carolina, Columbia, where he graduated with a Mechanical Engineering Degree. He landed an engineering job at Babcox and Wilcox (which is now owned by Morgan USA), and eventually Thermal Ceramics in Augusta, GA, where he worked for over 30 years until his death. Dan loved being able to play golf with all his sons. He was an avid Gamecock fan, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, skeet shooting, all sports and outdoors, as well as gardening. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Immediately following the service, Dan will be taken to Westover Memorial Park and laid to rest next to his son, Daniel.

