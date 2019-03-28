Daniel K. "Red" Hamilton WEST COLUMBIA - Daniel K. "Red" Hamilton, son of Jimmie L. and Patricia Hamilton, passed away at his home on March 19, 2019. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com.
