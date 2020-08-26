Daniel "Danny" Jacob Daley CHAPIN - Daniel "Danny" Jacob Daley, 13, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home in Chapin, SC. Born in Matthews, NC, on July 12, 2007, he is the son of Stephanie Elder Daley and Thomas "TJ" Daley. Danny was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, a rising 7th grader at Chapin Middle School, and a member of the Village Square Theater in Lexington where he last portrayed Morris in Disney's "Newsies." A prankster who loved to laugh, he was also an empathetic person, always caring for people and animals in any way that he could. Danny did not notice the way one looked, but rather he appreciated people for their true unique and individual personalities on the inside and was not afraid to befriend those who may be 'different.' Danny was protective of those he loved and seemed to understand life in a different way. He was a happy-go-lucky kid who, when he would get tickled, filled the room with laughter. Like many young boys, Danny was involved in all types of activities. He served as an alter boy at his church. He liked soccer, baseball, hunting and fishing, and his Xbox. Danny enjoyed boats, farm equipment, and amusement rides. He was so proud the day he conquered all the roller coasters at Carowinds, including "The Fury." There were hobbies that were extra special to him as well. Danny loved trains of all kinds. He would spend time with his model trains and loved to yell "Punch it Pappy" as he tried to outrace the train with his grandfather. Danny loved cooking with his mom, especially if it involved a recipe from Gordon Ramsey. He was especially fond of amphibians and reptiles, including his pet snakes Hershey and Paco. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Daley; maternal grandparents, Steve and Susan Elder of NC; his aunt, Vickie (Rich) Elder Garufy; his uncle, Joseph Daley; and cousins, Annika and Mikaela Meeker. He is also survived by his Godparents, Dr. Jeffrey and Mary Lee Mokris; surrogate siblings, the Woodard brothers and the Pugh sisters; and his girlfriend, Cami. Danny was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Marjorie Daley and his aunt, Jenny Elder. The family will be present for family and friends to visit from the hours of 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Thursday, August 27 and at the same hours again on Friday, August 28 at the Whitaker Funeral Home in Chapin. Social distancing and other safety practices will be observed. The family invites you to wear something red, a favorite color of Danny's. A mass of Christian burial will be conducted by the Rev. Dennis Willey at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Chapin, SC at 10 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020. There will be limited seating. Livestreaming options will be available for those wanting to attend remotely. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church Cemetery in Little Mountain, SC. No reservations are necessary for attending the interment. Following the interment, the family invites those able to attend a reception at 200 Night Harbor Dr., Chapin, SC. Memorials are suggested to the SC Railroad Museum, PO Box 7246, Columbia, SC 29202. Condolences and messages can be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com
. Whitaker Funeral Home, Chapin is assisting the family.