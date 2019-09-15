Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Memorial service 3:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Nelson Kirby LEXINGTON A memorial service for Daniel Nelson Kirby, Retired Colonel, South Carolina Army National Guard, 84, of Lexington will be held 3:00 PM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, with no visitation. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Colonel Kirby passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born in Lake City, SC and was the son of the late Dallas D. and Olive M. Kirby. He served 38 years in the South Carolina Army National Guard, most of which were as a full time employee in the State Adjutant Generals Office. He served in a number of leadership positions during his career including positions in Finance, Logistics, Automation and information Management. He had attained the rank of Colonel (06) at the time of his retirement and was serving as Director of Information Management, Office of the Adjutant General. During his career he received numerous awards and decorations including the Palmetto Patriot Award, Army Commendation Medal, United States Meritorious Service Medal and United States Legion of Merit. The only thing Nelson had greater love for than the South Carolina National Guard was his family and friends. He was a member of the American Legion Post 6 in Columbia, SC where he served for periods of time on the Executive and the Finance Committees. Surviving are his wife, Beverly J. Kirby; two brothers, LaRue E, Kirby (Shelby) and Gerald M. Kirby (Faye) of Lake City, SC; one granddaughter, Jenny M. Kirby Wommock (Carl) of Edgefield, SC; one step-son, Daniel H. Derrick, Jr. and one step-daughter, Rachel Smalldridge; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Kirby Myers (Mack) and Elaine Kirby Richardson (Joe); one great-grandson, Charles "Will" William; four step-grandchildren, Daniel H. Derrick, III, Trey Derrick, Corley S. Derrick and Devin Smalldridge; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one son, Charles N. (Chuck) Kirby, one daughter, Andi M. Kirby; three brothers, Ronald W. Kirby, D. LeGrande Kirby and Sammy R. Kirby. Memorials may be made to the National Guard Association, 132 Pickens Street, Columbia, SC 29202. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

