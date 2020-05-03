Daniel Mark Donny-Clark
Daniel M. Donny-Clark KYOTO, JAPAN - Daniel M. Donny-Clark, born in Hartford, CT, and raised mostly in Columbia, died suddenly, aged 39, on April 29. A graduate of Irmo High, he earned a B.A. in English and Religious Studies from USC Columbia, and an M.A. in Applied Linguistics from the University of Massachusetts. After spending a college semester abroad in Japan, Danny returned to live in Kyoto after graduation. A professor at several Japanese universities, he also translated Japanese books into English. He was a gifted actor, appearing in Japanese theater productions as well as many commercials and television series in Japan. A born adventurer, Danny traveled widely, making friends everywhere he went and picking up languages as he went. He loved traveling to Fiji, Thailand, Borneo, and Bali for scuba diving, jungle trekking, biking, and mountain climbing; as well as to Europe, the U.S., and other destinations for snowboarding and visiting friends and family. But most of all, Danny loved his dear wife and the adventure of raising their two children. Danny is survived by his loving wife, Yumi; sons, Leo and Kayden; father, Mark Clark; mother, Nancy Donny; brothers, Kerry and Aaron Donny-Clark; sister, Hope Wilder; and many other family members and friends. Donations in memory of Danny may be sent to World Builders at https://worldbuilders.org/.

Published in The State on May 3, 2020.
