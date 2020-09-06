1/2
Daniel Pons Bacot II
1961 - 2020
Daniel Pons Bacot, II COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Daniel Pons Bacot, II, will be held at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. Mr. Bacot passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in Florence, S.C. on February 10, 1961, he was a son of the late Daniel Pons Bacot and Janice Sligh Bacot. Daniel, affectionately called Buddy, loved life and especially loved his family. He enjoyed spending time at the beach and found delight in the water and watching dolphins. He was always listening to music and two of his favorite songs were "You've Got A Friend" and "Blurred Lines." He was a kind and gentle person with a soft spot for his daughter, Sasha. He was extremely proud of her and often talked about her many accomplishments. His sweet spirit and easy laugh will be missed. Surviving are his daughter, Sasha Bacot of Irmo; wife, Veronika A. Bacot of Irmo; stepson, Eugene Simontsev of Hawaii; sister, Allison B. Smith (Greg) of West Columbia; niece, Caroline Brugh (Kevin); and nephews, Sloan and Sullivan Lindler, and Mason Lee. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Aimee B. Lindler. Memorials may be made to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC 29063
8037322211
