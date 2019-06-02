Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Prevatte. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel H. Prevatte COLUMBIA - Daniel H. Prevatte, birth name was Lydia Harwell Prevatte, 87 of Columbia, SC passed away after a long fight on Wednesday, May 28th, 2019 at 4:25 a.m. Daniel was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. Daniel was born in St. Pauls, North Carolina on November 9, 1931. His parents were William Clyde Prevatte, Sr. and Laura Lee Ratley. He was 1 of 12 children. He retired after proudly serving in the United States Army for 21 years and during completed four campaigns in Korea and two campaigns in Vietnam. Daniel also worked many years at Allied Chemical retired from his civilian job at Anchor Contential. After retirement from military and civilian life, he was able to take on the most rewarding job. He was able to work with a wonderful and amazing boss, his wife. He married the love of his life and soul mate, Yung Ja "Judy" Han, in Korea on July 10, 1961 and would have celebrated 58 years of marriage this July. He was a caring man whom was loved by his wife; his son, Patrick Prevatte; grandchildren, Nickolas Prevatte, Michele Prevatte Fowler and her husband, Jason Fowler; and great grandson, Noah Baughman. He also always had a way to put a smile on your face with a joke or silly story from his "younger years". He loved nature and all animals, being outside enjoying the sunshine, reading a good western novel, listening to country music, watching wheel of fortune and jeopardy, and just being with his family. He is survived by his son, daughter-in law, grandson, granddaughter, grand-son in law, great-grandson, two living brothers, Jack Prevatte and Bobby Prevatte, Sr; two sisters, Bonnie Evans and Saundra Hewett; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins that all loved him very much. Special thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff at both Community Living Center at Dorn VA Medical Center and Warriors Walk at Dorn VA Medical Center. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment services will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery with full Army Honors. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

