Daniel Reuben Smith LEXINGTON Daniel Reuben Smith, 92, was born October 3, 1927 in Lexington, SC and passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Florence Lee and Oliver Smith. Mr. Smith was previously employed at Savannah River Plant, Kline Iron and Steel, General Electric and was retired from Lexington School District One. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ruby Smith; sons, Harry Smith (Susan Whitney), Larry Smith, Wally Smith (Cheri); grandchildren, Tiffany L. Smith, Justin W. Smith (Meghan), Daniel G. Smith; great grandchildren, Bradyn and Griffyn; step grandchildren, Greg Freeman, Lindsay Avagliano (Mark) and step great grandson, Leo Avagliano. A private graveside service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to One SC Fund at yourfoundation.org.www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on May 18, 2020.
