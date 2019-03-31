Danielle P. Dick COLUMBIA - Danielle P. Dick, 78 of Columbia, SC peacefully passed away March 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Stephen Dick; daughters, Chantal Savage, and Michelle Ryan; and grandchildren, Ryan and Maia Savage. A Memorial Service will be held at Northeast Presbyterian Church on Thursday, April 4th at 2 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences can be left at www.kornegayandmoseley.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to www.SCOACares.org.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danielle Dick.
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
4645 Hardscrabble Road
Columbia, SC 29229
(803) 788-3334
Published in The State on Mar. 31, 2019