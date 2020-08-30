Danita Joy Speaks-Scott COLUMBIA - Ret. Sgt. Danita Joy Speaks-Scott was born on November 12, 1960, in Columbia SC, to Inez Smith Speaks and the late Daniel Speaks. She graduated from W. J. Keenan H.S., Class of 1978. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Criminal Justice from University of South Carolina, in 1982. Her career begin with the City of Columbia Police Department in 1985, where she served faithfully for 25 years. During her tenure, she educated Richland One students as a D.A.R.E instructor. After her retirement, she was employed as a security officer at Brookland Baptist Church. She was an avid bowler and loved to travel. Danita is survived by: her husband Russell J. Scott, daughter, Deidra Pompey (Reginald), mother, Inez Smith-Speaks, sister, Vivian Speaks, brothers, Kevin, Alan, and Daniel Speaks, Jr. two grandsons, Jordan and Xander Pompey.



