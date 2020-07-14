1/1
Dannie Woodard
Dannie Woodard WINNSBORO - Mr. Dannie Woodard of 426 Winn St. Winnsboro SC 29180 passed away on July 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife Kadena Woodard,one son Jimmetrius Dorsey, god daughter Tomeshia Woodard Winnsboro SC, sister and brothers, grandchildren, and host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 12 noon Wed. July 15, 2020 @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Tues. July 14, 2020 from 1 pm to 7 pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.

Published in The State on Jul. 14, 2020.
