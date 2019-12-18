Danny A. Griffin COLUMBIA - Danny A. Griffin, 78, of Columbia, passed away on December 14, 2019. Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Temples Halloran Funeral Home at 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Reverend Mark Bredholt will officiate. Danny was born on December 22, 1940, in Coffee County, Georgia, to the late Orville Griffin and Ethel Lott Griffin. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville, FL, in 1958. Danny proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1958-1961. He retired from Mashburn Construction Company as a Construction Superintendent. Danny was an avid hunter and fisherman. Danny is survived by his children Felicia L. Sandstrom, Shelly M. Peyton, Scott L. Griffin (Nid), Keith J. Griffin (Carole), and Quincey Perritt (Lana). He is also survived by his grandchildren Dani Peyton (Travis), Sean Griffin, Shane Griffin, Quinn Griffin, and Alan Sandstrom. Danny also leaves behind his four-legged "partner in crime," Mattie-Grace. Danny was predeceased by his wife of 32 years, Martha "Sue" Griffin. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Dec. 18, 2019