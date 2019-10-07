Danny Ray Chase GILBERT - Danny Ray Chase, 68, of Gilbert, South Carolina passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 17, 1951 in Concord, North Carolina to the late William Leeander Chase and the late Ruby Bradley Chase Norris. Danny's greatest love was Joyce, his wife of 46 years. He was the most giving of souls and spent much of his time caring for others; that is what he enjoyed most in life. Danny had a great love for cooking and the Andy Griffith Show. Danny was a very hard working and dedicated man who spent 15 years with Allis Chalmers before the company relocated, after which he spent the next 35 years at US Silica, retiring in 2017. Danny is survived by his daughters, Amanda (David) Goldsberry, Jennifer (Jake) Holmes, Danyell (Michael) Keisler; his siblings, Kathy Hanchett, James "Jimmy" Chase, David Chase, Brenda Sue Whitten, Debbie (Ray) Hall; his 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grand child. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Joyce Chase, and his step-father Chester Norris. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 on October 7, 2019 from 6:00PM - 8:00PM. Funeral services will be at 1:00PM on October 8, 2019 at Convent Baptist Church, 787 Convent Church Road, Leesville, SC 29070. Pastor Travis Crumpton will be officiating. Interment will be at Celestial Memorial Gardens, 3111 Delree Street, West Columbia, SC 29170 following the funeral service. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Oct. 7, 2019