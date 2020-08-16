1/1
Darien Lavell Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darien's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darien Lavell Miller COLUMBIA, SC Funeral service for Mr. Darien Lavell Miller will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Myers Mortuary, 2624 Alpine Road with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Ave. Viewing for Mr. Miller will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Darien was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Newton Miller; and mother, Dorothy Miller. Surviving are his daughters, Shontica Geter, Favien "Shavell" Miller and Shantell Miller; grandchildren, Jashaun, Davion, Teresa, Charmell and Ma'Siah.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Burial
Elmwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 735-1205
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved