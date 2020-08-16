Or Copy this URL to Share

Darien Lavell Miller COLUMBIA, SC Funeral service for Mr. Darien Lavell Miller will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Myers Mortuary, 2624 Alpine Road with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Ave. Viewing for Mr. Miller will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Darien was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Newton Miller; and mother, Dorothy Miller. Surviving are his daughters, Shontica Geter, Favien "Shavell" Miller and Shantell Miller; grandchildren, Jashaun, Davion, Teresa, Charmell and Ma'Siah.



