Darlene Peak WEST COLUMBIA - Darlene Nelson Peak, 79, wife of Robert W. Peak, Sr., passed away on June 30, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center. Born July 18, 1940 in Laurens, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Cleveland and Inez Fuller Nelson. She was a graduate of Lexington High School in Lexington, NC and Spartanburg Junior College. After completing her education and marrying the love of her life, she was employed with C & S Bank where she navigated through four mergers and ultimately retired from Bank of America after more than 26 years of service. Darlene was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially their beach trips together. She instilled the importance of family to all she met. She was a member of Platt Springs United Methodist Church for many years where she was very involved. Surviving in addition to her loving husband of 60 years are a son, Bob Peak, Jr (Mary) of Irmo; a daughter, Shannon Peak Fiene (Richard) of Echo, MN; eight grandchildren, Emily, Sarah, Ryan and Connor Peak, and Dakota (Paige), Maverick (Dani), Tucker and Teegan Fiene; three great grandchildren, Preston, Lennon and Vera; a sister, Ann Prasek of Springs, TX, and a sister-in-law, Becky Nelson, of Lexington, NC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Gray Nelson. A private graveside service will be held Sunday, July 5th at Southland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Michael Hood officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Platt Springs United Methodist Church or the Epworth Children's Home. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the Peak family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
.