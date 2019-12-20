Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Shriver. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darlene Shriver 1953 - 2019 NORTH CHARLESTON - Darlene Shriver, 66, peacefully entered into eternal rest Friday, December 13, 2019 at 5:43PM, surrounded by family at AGAPE Hospice in Summerville, SC. Darlene Shriver was born in Charleston, SC on February 16, 1953, to William and Doris Shriver. She was a Top Producing Realtor for over 25 years in Columbia, SC. She loved her family and friends and loved spending time at the beach. She was known for her positive attitude, strong Faith and always had a smile on her face. She is survived by her life partner of 20 years, Imma Ascione of North Charleston and their two fur babies. A sister, Barbara Doan of North Charleston, brother, Ricky Shriver (Shelia) of James Island and beloved cousin, Linda Tant of Goose Creek. She had a stepson, Spencer Combs (Amy), stepdaughter, Sharon Summers (Sammy), both of Columbia, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She had 3 nephews, 1 niece and 6 great-nieces and nephews. Cremation by Simplicity, Memorial Service to be held at Cathedral of Praise on Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7:00PM. A second Memorial Service will be held at St. James Lutheran Church on Highway 6 in Redbank on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers in both services, donations can be made in Darlene's honor to Children's Miracle Network. Visit our guestbook at

