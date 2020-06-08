Darlene Shumpert
1941 - 2020
Darlene L. Shumpert LEXINGTON - A graveside service for Darlene L. Shumpert, 78, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Lexington Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Shumpert was born November 21, 1941 in McKeesport, PA and passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Mercedes Dore and Charles John James. Mrs. Shumpert worked at Hite's Restaurant as a waitress and also worked at Walmart for 15 years. She is survived by her son, Greg Shumpert (Patti); step son, Cory Shumpert of Port Vue, PA; step daughter, Debbie Goldberg of Port Vue, PA; five grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Katie Brown. She was prede-ceased by her husband, Billy Ray Shumpert; daughter, Shelly Ragan and sister, Beverly Jacowski. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Lexington Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
June 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
