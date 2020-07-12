Darlene Wooten

Darlene Bouknight Wooten WEST COLUMBIA - Darlene Bouknight Wooten, 64, of West Columbia, SC, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, June 28th. Darlene was born to parents Phyllis and M. Bert Bouknight on March 11, 1956. She graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School in 1973 and married her childhood sweetheart, John Timothy Wooten, on August 15, 1974. The couple had two daughters, Sarah and Meredith, before divorcing in 1980. Darlene and John later remarried in April 2000 and spent their remaining years together until his death in October 2019. Although small in stature, Darlene has left behind an immeasurable hole in the world for those who knew and loved her. She was kind, trusting, and deeply loyal. She could also be stubborn and doggedly independent. As a single mother, Darlene worked long hours in retail sales and management for over thirty years in order to provide support and educational opportunities for her daughters. She raised her girls to become successful, independent women sending both Sarah and Meredith off to college and on to become a business owner and to earn a Ph.D., respectively. Her daughters are proud of and thankful for all that she did to make them feel loved, protected, and confident in themselves. This tiny woman had a fierce determination that enabled her to persevere against great odds. Darlene suffered two simultaneous cerebral aneurysms in 1995, and was given just a single digit percentage chance of survival. After multiple brain surgeries, she had to learn to walk and talk and do nearly everything all over again and, despite a poor prognosis for her recovery, returned to work within a year.In the years that followed, Darlene worked hard to cope with the long term cognitive and emotional effects of traumatic brain injury, as well as the judgments of those who do not understand invisible disabilities. Even as her memory and cognitive abilities began to decline, Darlene continued to work and refused to give in or to give up on herself. Darlene was the first to tell you that the world wasn't fair, but never stopped believing that her luck was about to turn. She kept an eye out for lucky pennies and four-leaf clovers and was always quick with a smile. She opened her home and her heart to misfits and strays, readily sharing what little she had and giving of herself when that ran out. Darlene's daughters are grateful for the many lessons they learned from her, big and small. She taught them to be resourceful, to waste not want not, to root for the underdog, to change car tires and fluids, and the correct way to handle a vinyl record. She showed them how to find joy in simple pleasures, whether coffee ice cream, a day trip to the beach, or breakfast for dinner. And she instilled in them the importance of compassion, of generosity, and of forgiveness. To be independent. To love deeply and unconditionally. Darlene is survived by her daughters, Meredith and Sarah Wooten; her grandson Declan A. Rinella; sister and brother-in-law, J. Charmain and Jack Giuliani; and nieces Francesca and Gabriella Giuliani. She is preceded in death by her husband, John, and her parents, Phyllis and Bert. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Harvest Hope Food Bank in memory of Darlene B. Wooten, who treated everyone with dignity and compassion regardless of their station in life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store