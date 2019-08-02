Daron Bradley Doolittle

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daron Bradley Doolittle.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Daron Bradley Doolittle IRMO - Daron Bradley Doolittle, 45, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born on July 16, 1974 in Charleston, he was a son of Charles K. and Lou Cromer Doolittle. He had worked in Forestry Operation and was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. He is survived in addition to his parents, Charles and Lou Doolittle of Pomaria, by his wife, Mona LaBounty Doolittle; a son, Tristen Doolittle; brothers, Michael (Jane) Doolittle, John (Mitzi) Doolittle and Travis (Melissa) Doolittle. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 8:00 pm at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.
Published in The State on Aug. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.