Daron Bradley Doolittle IRMO - Daron Bradley Doolittle, 45, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born on July 16, 1974 in Charleston, he was a son of Charles K. and Lou Cromer Doolittle. He had worked in Forestry Operation and was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. He is survived in addition to his parents, Charles and Lou Doolittle of Pomaria, by his wife, Mona LaBounty Doolittle; a son, Tristen Doolittle; brothers, Michael (Jane) Doolittle, John (Mitzi) Doolittle and Travis (Melissa) Doolittle. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 8:00 pm at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.
Published in The State on Aug. 2, 2019