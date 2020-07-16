Darrell Ferris Branham GASTON- Darrell Ferris Branham, 65, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020. Mr. Branham was born April 8, 1955 in Richland County. He was the son of Pat Branham and the late Ferris Branham. He loved his kids, grandkids, family, fishing, racing and the Carolina Gamecocks. Mr. Branham is survived by his daughters, Lena and Kimberly Branham; sons, Christopher Branham (Lisa), Dustin Branham (Lorin), TJ Branham and Darrell Branham, Jr.; step daughter, Rebecca Barefoot (Mike); 17 grandchildren, Preston, Dakota, Celeb, Keely, Rylee, Jordan, Jayden, Alayna, Elijah, Brantley, Samantha, Alexis, Bailey, Cailyn, Austin, Sarah,BJ and Artimus; one great-granddaughter, Demi Bearden; sisters, Jean (Ronnie) Martin, Connie Branham, Missy Martin; brothers, Mark (Katie) and Mike Branham and best friend and brother, Robert (Candy) Townson along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.He was predeceased by son, David Branham (Robin) and sister, Gail Branham. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Opening prayer will be delivered by Mr. Branham's lifelong friend, Rocco Delpreori. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net