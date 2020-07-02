Darrell F. Rudisail LAKE MURRAY - Services for Darrell F. Rudisail, 74, augured in on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born October 23, 1945 in Spartanburg, he was the son of William F. and Esther Wall Rudisail. A Vietnam Era Veteran of the United States Air Force, he also served in the South Carolina Air National Guard while in College and the United States Air Force Reserve after College. Darrell loved the Country he served and he stood each time he heard the National Anthem being played. He respected the Flag and never misused it or took a knee in its presence. He never treated democracy or voting as a spectator sport. Darrell was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and the University of South Carolina and retired from State Government. Darrell was respectful of Wildlife. He was an avid reader, he had an astute interest in history, and was a lifelong student of genealogy even before its present day popularity. Darrell enjoyed all sports and was an avid golfer and life-time supporter of the South Carolina Gamecocks. Surviving are his daughters, Nikki Rudisail, Kimberly R. Crapps (Jason), and Jacqueline R. Matthews (Scott); brother, James W. Rudisail; grandchildren, Levi, Emily, and Abby. Memorial services will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harry Hampton Memorial Wildlife Fund, P.O. Box 2641 Columbia SC, 29202. Online register at Barr-Price.com
BARR-PRICE FUNERAL HOME 803-532-4411