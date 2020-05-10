Darrell James "Jimmie" Spires GREENVILLE - Darrell James "Jimmie" Spires, 73, of Greenville loving husband of Regina A. Spires who resides at Westminster Retirement Community, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born on October 30, 1946, he was a son of the late Gladys and Darrell Leo Spires. Jimmie worked for the State of South Carolina as a respiratory therapist and social worker for over 37 years. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by one son, Michael K. Spires; and one grandson, Bowen Michael Spires, age 3. There will be no memorial services held at this time due to the coronavirus pandemic. www.MackeyMortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 10, 2020.