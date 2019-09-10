Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Visitation 5:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 View Map Funeral service 6:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 View Map Burial 10:00 AM Fort Jackson National Cemetery 4170 Percival Road Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Darrell McKethen Kirkley LEXINGTON - Darrell McKethen Kirkley, 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Darrell was born on January 1, 1930 in Jefferson, South Carolina, to the late Kirby Monroe and Nettie Lee Mangum. Darrell faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years, from 1952-1972. During his years in the Air Force he traveled with his family to many different places including Maine, South Carolina, Alaska, France, Texas, back to Alaska, before being deployed to Vietnam twice. Upon Darrell's return from Vietnam he was stationed in North Dakota, where he retired. After retiring Darrell relocated back to South Carolina where he reconnected with a High School friend, Carolyn Hinson. Darrell and Carolyn married on July 4th, 1981 and were married for 38 years. Darrel was active in VFW and a longstanding member including being the Commander for 2 years. Darrell was also a member of the West Columbia Masons. Darrell enjoyed watching any and all sports on TV and being with family. Darrell is survived by his wife Carolyn; son, Doug and wife, Jennifer Kirkley; grandson, Ryan Kirkley; and granddaughter, Lauren Kirkley; daughter, Gayle and husband, Juan Molina; son, Andrew Molina; grandsons, Maximus Molina and Maverick Molina; stepson, Mike and wife, Gloria Lane; daughter, Michelle; and son, Billy; stepdaughter, Elizabeth and husband, Gary Price; daughter, Ashley and son, Robert; and stepdaughter, Patsy Lane. Darrell is also survived by brother, Kirby and wife, Maurice Kirkley; sister, Helen and husband, Ralph Bryant; sister, Peggy and husband, Garland (deceased) Horton; brother, Bob and wife, Diane Kirkley; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral service to celebrate the life of Darrell M. Kirkley will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC. 29073, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, with the visitation one prior to time of service, and after the service. Burial will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019, with full military honors in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate either time or money to , .; or 8738 VFW of Lexington. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Darrell McKethen Kirkley LEXINGTON - Darrell McKethen Kirkley, 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Darrell was born on January 1, 1930 in Jefferson, South Carolina, to the late Kirby Monroe and Nettie Lee Mangum. Darrell faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years, from 1952-1972. During his years in the Air Force he traveled with his family to many different places including Maine, South Carolina, Alaska, France, Texas, back to Alaska, before being deployed to Vietnam twice. Upon Darrell's return from Vietnam he was stationed in North Dakota, where he retired. After retiring Darrell relocated back to South Carolina where he reconnected with a High School friend, Carolyn Hinson. Darrell and Carolyn married on July 4th, 1981 and were married for 38 years. Darrel was active in VFW and a longstanding member including being the Commander for 2 years. Darrell was also a member of the West Columbia Masons. Darrell enjoyed watching any and all sports on TV and being with family. Darrell is survived by his wife Carolyn; son, Doug and wife, Jennifer Kirkley; grandson, Ryan Kirkley; and granddaughter, Lauren Kirkley; daughter, Gayle and husband, Juan Molina; son, Andrew Molina; grandsons, Maximus Molina and Maverick Molina; stepson, Mike and wife, Gloria Lane; daughter, Michelle; and son, Billy; stepdaughter, Elizabeth and husband, Gary Price; daughter, Ashley and son, Robert; and stepdaughter, Patsy Lane. Darrell is also survived by brother, Kirby and wife, Maurice Kirkley; sister, Helen and husband, Ralph Bryant; sister, Peggy and husband, Garland (deceased) Horton; brother, Bob and wife, Diane Kirkley; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral service to celebrate the life of Darrell M. Kirkley will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC. 29073, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, with the visitation one prior to time of service, and after the service. Burial will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019, with full military honors in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate either time or money to , .; or 8738 VFW of Lexington. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close