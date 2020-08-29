Darrell Wade Scott COLUMBIA - Darrell Wade Scott, Columbia, SC, born October 31, 1968, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Wade graduated from Dreher High School. Wade is survived by his loving Father, James Leonard Scott, Half-sister, Jami L. Keppel, Half-brother, S. Jason Scott, Paternal Grandmother, Beverly Scott, Significant Other of 20 years, Cheryl Black and her children Miranda, Preston and Taylor; Miranda's children, Joel Inbody and Jace Black that affectionately knew Wade as "Papa;" Step-sister, Lisa Sarvis; Aunt Leasa Dickenson, Uncles, Steve Fowler and Ben Fowler; Cousins, Amy Cooter (Casey), Frankie Dickenson (Joanne), Tiffany Helms (Mike), Nieces and Nephews Katie Cooter (Lane), Caycegale Cooter, Siraya Windsor, Chloé Colligan (Andrew), Hailey Krabbe, Logan Windsor, Zane Booker, Bella Cooter, Layla Sarvis, Sage Dickenson, Sofia Dickenson Saylor Dickenson; and Great Nieces and Nephews, Gatsby Colligan, Nova McGowens, Legend Nadeau and Sayer Nadeau. Wade was preceded in death by his Step-Father James (Jimmy) Fowler and Mother, Stephanie Fowler. Wade will be missed dearly. There will be an informal celebration of Wade's life at Il Giorgione's (2406 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205) on Sunday, August 30, at noon. Please comply with the CDC Recommendations to protect yourselves and your loved ones.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store