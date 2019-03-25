Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Darrill Greene COLUMBIA - Darrill Greene, 76, of Columbia, SC, passed away March 23, 2019. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6:00 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce, SC. Burial, with U.S. Air Force Honors, will follow at Woodridge Memorial Park. Darrill was a son of the late Wilburn and Ethel Greene. Darrill loved God, family and church. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. His presence, love and guidance will be missed. Darrill is survived by the love of his life, wife, Brenda Smith Greene; son, David F. (Barbara) Greene of Columbia; grandson, MST3 Devin F. Greene, USCG, New Orleans; granddaughter, Madeline Greene of Lexington, SC. He is also survived by his sister, JoAnne (Lou) Cipparrone of IL; brother, Larry (Aiko) Greene of IL; brother, Thomas (Jane) Greene of Georgia; brother-in-law, Jerry (Judy) Smith of Kannapolis, NC; Father-in-law, Reverend Leon A. Smith of Kannapolis, NC, along with numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Darrill was pre-deceased by his mother-in-law, Ruth "Susie" Smith. Darrill and Brenda were married in 1966, and he served his country proudly in the US Air Force. He retired in 2011 as Director of Safety from the Medical College of Georgia. Darrill also served God as a Deacon at Trinity Baptist Church of Cayce. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" for all the help and support provided by Amedisys Hospice Care and Right at Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 2003 Charleston Hwy., Cayce, SC 29033, or to Rob White Ministries, 16 Rothesay St., Simpsonville, SC 29861. Friends may sign the online guestbook at

